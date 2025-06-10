Four Town players named in F&W Div One Team of the Year

Players from Mulhern Cup winners Enniskillen Town United pictured at the Fermanagh and Western annual awards.

TUMMERY Athletic attacker Shea Devlin was named the Fermanagh and Western’s Player of the Year at the annual awards in the Killyhevlin Hotel on Saturday evening.

Devlin had an exceptional season leading the line and scoring a bagful of goals for the Dromore outfit and in receving the Robin Mitchell Memorial Cup he pipped the Enniskillen Town pair of Cathal Beacom and Thomas Owens to the top honour on the night.

>null<In the Division One Team of the Year, Enniskillen Town United had four representatives, Brendan Lilley, Thomas Owens, Cathal Beacom and James Harrigan while Stuart Duncan and Graham Young made the cut from Killen Rangers.

Advertisement

Devlin, Aaron Behan, Strathroy Harps; Stephen Cairns, Beragh Swifts, Darragh Kavanagh, Augher Stars and Jerome Carleton, Irvinestown Wanderers completed the eleven.

Division Two Player of the Year was Conor Stewart, Ballinamallard United Reserves while Fintona Swifts goalkeeper Ryan Monteith picked up the Division Three

gong.

David Gilfillan was named Referee of the Year with the Young Referee of the Year award went to Callum Brench.

Award winners

Player of the Year: Division One, Shea Devlin, Tummery Athletic; Division Two, Conor Stewart, Ballinamallard United Reserves; Division Three, Ryan Monteith, Fintona Swifts.

Young Player of the Year: Nicholas Collen, Enniskillen Town United.

Referee of the Year: David Gilfillan.

Advertisement

Young Referee of the Year: Callum Branch.

Teams of the Year

Division One: Jerome Carleton, Irvinestown Wanderers; Brendan Lilley, Enniskillen Town; Thomas Owens, Enniskillen Town; Stuart Duncan, Killen Rangers; Darragh Kavanagh, Augher Stars; Cathal Beacom, Enniskillen Town; Stephen Cairns, Beragh Swifts; Graham Young, Killen Rangers; Shea Devlin; Tummery Athletic; James Harrigan, Enniskillen Town; Aaron Behan, Strathroy Harps.

Division Two: Aiden McDowell, Mountfield; Matthew Browne, Omagh Hospitals; Darragh Keys, Omagh Hospitals; James Harpur, Castlederg United; Ben Smith, Magheraveely; Joe Williamson, Magheraveely; Turlough McNamee, Newtownstewart United; Darren Campbell, Omagh Hospitals; Conor Stewart, Ballinamallard United Res; Cormac Boyle, Magheraveely; Dylan Russell, Castlederg United.

Division Three: Ryan Monteith, Fintona Swifts; Craig Warrington, Fivemiletown Dev; Gareth Carruthers, Fivemiletown Dev; Kyle Carruthers, Enniskillen Rovers; Darren Collins, Drumquin United; Rafai Rostocki, Fivemiletown Dev; Marcus O’Hara, Fivemiletown Dev; Ricki Carroll, Fivemiletown Dev; Jack Gordon, Fivemiletown Dev; Cathal Moore, Fintona Swifts; Niall McCaffrey, Dunbreen Rovers.