Forum car park and playground to close in Enniskillen

THE COUNCIL has confirmed the Lakeland Forum’s car park and playground are to close next week, ahead of its landmark redevelopment.

Workers, shoppers, and parents in Enniskillen are bracing themselves for the loss of the facilities, after the Council confirmed its access arrangements to outdoor facilities surrounding the Forum.

As the project moves into the construction phase, some outdoor facilities will be unavailable for use from Monday, June 16 for the duration of the redevelopment works.

These include the customer car park, play park, running track and small synthetic pitch. The Castle Basin promenade and walkways, large synthetic pitch, Derrychara football pitches and the pedestrian footbridge and jetties at the Broadmeadow will remain open throughout the project.

Bookings for the large synthetic pitch continue to be made through the Lakeland Forum team, now located at Broadmeadow Fitness, while synthetic pitches are also available to hire at the Council’s leisure centres located across the district.

Speaking about the move to the construction phase of the project, outgoing chair of the Council, Cllr Barry McElduff, said the closure of the facilities was “a significant milestone in delivering a transformative and future proofed facility for our residents, supporting overall health and wellbeing.”

“While we have worked closely with the contractor to maintain access to key areas such as the riverside walkways and the large synthetic pitch, the closure of other certain outdoor spaces during this phase is necessary for safety and practicality,” he said.

“I understand that this may cause inconvenience and I encourage people to use nearby alternative facilities where possible. On behalf of the Council, I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we progress with this iconic, innovative project.”

The Fermanagh Lakeland Forum closed at the end of April to prepare for the construction phase of the new leisure, health and wellbeing hub. A comprehensive programme of alternative leisure provision is available to ensure Forum customers have access to leisure services during the redevelopment.

