Former students speak out on ‘disturbing’ experiences

Canon McEntee, a former priest and president at St Michael’s College, was remanded in custody after he was found guilty of a number of historical sex offences.

FORMER students of St Michael’s College have described behaviour they found odd and inappropriate by Canon Patrick McEntee, days after the former college president was convicted of historical sexual abuse.

Following a two-week trial at Dungannon Crown Court, the 71-year-old was found guilty of eight counts of abuse. Judge Robert Greene remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing.

In a statement, the Board of Governors at St Michael’s College said they ‘unreservedly apologise to the victims for the hurt they have suffered’.

“We wish to express our deep regret and sadness that such abuse took place against innocent young boys in our school,” the statement read.

“As a Board of Governors, and on behalf of the school community, we unreservedly apologise to the victims for the hurt they have suffered. While these incidents of abuse are historical, it does not lessen the pain that these men have endured. We assure them of our support.

“Nonetheless, we wish to put on record that St Michael’s College, Enniskillen, is fully committed to adhering to the highest standards, practices, policies and procedures for safeguarding and, also, to cooperating with the statutory authorities in all such cases.

“If anyone else has a concern or complaint, either now or from the past, we encourage them to come forward and contact both the diocese and the statutory authorities.

The Bishop of Clogher, Larry Duffy, also issued a statement following the verdict.

“I am deeply saddened that innocent young people had to endure such abuse while attending school – especially at the hands of a priest who held a position of sacred trust,” he said.

“No words of mine can make up for the suffering caused to these men and their families over the years. I want to sincerely apologise to each of them and assure them of our support and prayers.”

disturbing memories

Former pupils have begun sharing disturbing memories of their time at St Michael’s during Canon McEntee’s 22-year tenure, during which he also served as College President.

Paul Breen, now a lecturer at University College London, attended the school in the 1980s and recalls what he describes as ‘disturbing’ behaviour.

“Every single boy that went to St Michael’s knew what he used to do,” Mr Breen said.

“Our second year class was once brought to his study for what was supposed to be an RE lesson. But during that double period, he bounced boys on his knee while playing classical music.

“What he was doing was disturbing. And he did it so openly.”

Multiple former students have said Canon McEntee invited boys to his private quarters to ‘listen to music’ on LP records.

“We always thought it was odd that he offered to bring us to his room,” one said. “Some boys went. But the more vulnerable ones didn’t get away so lucky.”

Another ex-student recalls how McEntee used to feel the back of his neck in class and also touched him inappropriately in the school corridor.

“Fr McEntee would have rubbed his hand on the back of my neck in class, but this was in front of other pupils.

“He was telling me off one lunchtime, and as he was doing so put his hand on my shirt and started to tweak my nipple.

“There was no-one else around in the corridor that time and it’s something I always remembered as being a bit odd.

“Looking back now, and with everything that came out in the trial, it was actually very disturbing.”

