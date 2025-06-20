FLASHBACK FRIDAY… Summer party fever in Enniskillen!

Stepping out in Jazzey's, Enniskillen were Marie Burns, Clara Burns, Johnny Hoy and Geralyn Treacy bmcb 87

Do you recognise anyone who appeared in this week’s ‘Flashback Friday’ gallery? Tag them in our Facebook post!

Jessica Cassidy enjoying her 18th at the Bush bar with Aimee Neill bmcb 30 Enjoying Lisa Bowles' hen night in Jazzey's were Carolyn Harrison, John Fitzpatrick, Loraine Fentie and Lisa McMaster bmcb 85 Johnny Hoy enjoying a night out with the ladies in Jazzey's, Donna Daly-McQuaid, Sinead Corrigan and Patricia Flynn bmcb87 Stepping out in Jazzey's, Enniskillen were Marie Burns, Clara Burns, Johnny Hoy and Geralyn Treacy bmcb 87 Natasha and Kirsty Harbinson partying in Jazzey's bmcb 81 Emma and Erin Tennyson with Carol Clarke bmcb 82 Magdalena Zuiek-Dvettes, Hannah Ewing, Alana Love and Seana Lavelle in Jazzey's for a night out bmcb88 Zara Buillion and Jenny Dundon in Magee's bmcb102 Gemma Sharp, Chris Higgins and Erica Johnson in Mulhern's, Enniskillen bmcb 99 Ann-Marie Kirkup and Seamus Keown in Mulhern's Bar, Enniskillen bmcb100

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition