FLASHBACK FRIDAY… Fun and games at Fermanagh festival

THERE was plenty of fun and craic at the Broadmeadow Festival in Enniskillen in June 2015. Check out our ‘Flashback Friday’ gallery below.

Darcy Balfour and Katie O'Hare with local Artist Amanda Grace bmcb 45 Jolene Abraham from Enniskillen serenaded by Ricardo and Miguel from 'in your space' at Festival Lough Erne bmcb 21 Ernie and Joan Fisher couldn't resist a bacon bap served up by local butcher James O'Doherty bmcb 22 Linda, Becca and Megan Thompson from Letterbreen admiring a silver laced Wyandotte at the poultry display bmcb 26 Amelia Lewis hitching a Fathers day ride on daddy Julian at the Enniskillen festival bmcb 27 Alicia and Annie-Mae Black at the Forum bmcb 29 Canoe Instructor Brian Fitzpatrick with Danielle Donaldson from Enniskillen bmcb 30 Seth and Reuben Palmer at the Forum during the Festival bmcb 31 Paddy and Katie O'Hare helping out a stranded pirate at the Festival bmcb 34 Andy and Samantha Jameson from Lisbellaw at the Foodhall bmcb 33 Land Swimmers entertaining the crowds at Festival Lough Erne bmcb 37 Caitlin and Owen Kelly catering at the Festival bmcb 38 Runners-up in the YFC bake off were cousins Gemma and Jayne Little from Lisbellaw bmcb 40 Samantha, Richard, Emily and Faye Knox at the Broadmeadow bmcb 42

