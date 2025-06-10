Fivemiletown club kicks off new ‘mental wealth’ plan

FIVEMILETOWN United FC has unveiled a new three year mental health strategy aimed at breaking down stigma and creating space for open, honest conversations among players and the wider community.

Prompted by heartbreaking tragedies across the area in recent years, the initiative will focus on promoting positive mental health throughout the club and beyond, offering education, support and clear signposting to relevant resources for everyone involved in the game.

Paula Leonard is a spokesperson and medic for the senior team.

She said, “In Fivemiletown we’ve sadly seen too many mental health crises. Young people have taken their own lives. We knew we had to act.”

The club secured funding through BBC Children in Need’s Big Sky project. The strategy will support players, staff, parents and the wider community.

“Our mini soccer brings in over 100 children weekly from age three to 17, plus our senior teams,” said Ms Leonard.

“We’re a huge part of this community.”

As the club medic, Ms Leonard sees the physical side of sport daily but it was the mental health side she wanted to develop.

“We’ve had members affected by mental health. It was a natural next step,” she said.

The club began with a pilot programme for under-12 and under-13 boys. Over five weeks, the boys moved from hesitation to openly naming and understanding their feelings.

“By week three they were recognising how worry can make you feel physically unwell. That showed us the potential,”she reveled.

Recently, Fivemiletown United FC met with representatives from the Niamh Louise Foundation (Dungannon), the clinical lead from the Aisling Centre and a mental health advocate specialising in domestic abuse.

The meeting aimed to strengthen community partnerships and ensure the strategy meets a wide range of needs.

A dedicated mental health and wellbeing team is now in place. Members will receive mental health first aid training and have the support of trained professionals.

The club will also host Mental Wealth awareness events and age-appropriate mental health sessions tailored for boys and girls.

“This is now part of our club’s DNA,” said Ms Leonard.

“It’s not just about football. It’s about making sure no one feels alone.”

