Five star showing from Lisnaskea ladies

Lisnaskea’s Shauna McCrystal looks to get her pass away as Niamh Lambe reaches to dispossess.

Lisnaskea 5-8

Aghadrumsee 2-8

A LIVELY early Sunday morning contest was essentially decided by Lisnaskea’s superior goals scoring finesse, the Emmetts quintet spearheaded by a Caroline Kerins hat-trick.

The young visitors were first off the mark, veteran Laura Grew pointing direct from throw in.

A fourth minute Kerins equaliser was followed by the game’s first goal, Kerri Pennell netting in the sixth minute to give the Emmetts the lead.

Grew pointed again, then shot a lead goal from a crossbar rebound however the kickout led to a levelling Kerins goal after slick play by Sammy Owens and Shauna McCrystal.

Kerins somewhat fortuitously scored another goal in the 17th minute when her distance free dipped under the visitors crossbar

She did miss another golden opportunity from the penalty spot, firing wide after Claire Teague had been fouled.

She also notched a trio of points, Pennell adding a single, for a 3-6 to 1-6 interval lead, Antoinette O’Hara, Grace Boyle, and Grew(2) on target for Aghadrumsee.

A point from Grew got the visitors going on the restart scoreboard but a Kerins ’45’ was fielded by Kayla Pennell who turned and blasted to the back of the net.

For the next ten minutes wayward shooting saw Lisnaskea struggle to register scores but Aghadrumsee couldn’t capitalise.

With twenty minutes played, Aghadrumsee were awarded a penalty which Grew neatly placed to the corner of the net.

Lisnaskea responded instantly from the kickout with Jessica Connolly making a darting run to lay the ball off to Kerins who slotted it over the bar. From the resulting kickout Kerins caught the ball and finished it to the back of the visitors net to round off her hat-trick.

In the 28th minute Grew was fouled and pointed the resulting free.

Lisnaskea though had the final say when substitute Saorla McBarron scored a long distance point.

For the home side Sarah McCormack and Sam Myachi were solid in defence, along with Shauna Mc Crystal and Jessica Connolly in midfield. Kerri and Kayla Pennell along with Caroline Kerins showed strong up front. The visitors were best served by Kayla McKenna and Zoe Mulligan in defence with Grace Boyle and Laura Grew showing well in their forward line.

