Fermanaghs mobile barber bringing haircuts to you!

IN A world where convenience is king, one Fermanagh man has taken the concept to a new level by turning a van into a fully functional mobile barbershop.

This innovative approach is revolutionizing the way people access services, offering a fresh and flexible solution for busy clients.

Pauric Mullaney from Newtownbutler has been barbering since 2020.

“I starting cutting hair in my shed over lockdown, getting my name out quickly, then I got my first job in Ballyconnell which I stayed six months,” Pauric said.

“In 2021, I got the opportunity to cut hair in Lisnaskea in Hairy Men barbers, I rented a chair in there for four years.

“Fast forward to 2025, I decided to take a leap and start my own business, Fermangh’s first mobile barber van, I think there are only three or four in Ireland.”

The 31-year-old had the van idea in his head for a while.

“I wanted to do something different than other barbers in Fermangh. Owning a shop didn’t really excite me as much as this van did,” he said.

Pauric parks his van in the same locations each week. On Tuesday he is in Chanterhill, on Wednesday and Friday he is in Lisnaskea and on Thursday and Saturday he is in Newtownbutler.

“There has been a great buzz about it, when I launched it on Instagram I done a competition which had over 50,000 views, so that was great exposure,” Pauric added.

Pauric has been very busy in South Fermanagh and is looking forward to welcoming Enniskillen customers to his van.

