Fermanagh worst for water pollution

FERMANAGH has the worst record for water pollution incidents anywhere in the North, new figures have revealed.

Data published by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency show there were 213 officially reported water pollution incidents recorded Fermanagh and South Tyrone in 2024.

In comparison, only 32 incidents were recorded in East Belfast, 28 in North Belfast, and 45 in South Belfast and Mid-Down.

The figures were revealed in response to a Stormont Assembly question tabled by West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan, who asked the Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir for the data.

Referring to the ongoing crisis at Lough Neagh, Mr McCrossan said it had shown just how serious the consequences of water pollution can be for the natural environment.

“It’s deeply concerning that West Tyrone and surrounding areas are among the worst affected when it comes to pollution incidents,” he said.

“This reflects a total failure by DEARA and ministers to get to grips with the scale of this problem.”

James Orr, from environmental organisation Friends of the Earth, said the figures were ‘depressing and unforgivable’.

“All our rivers and lakes are suffering, wildlife is collapsing, yet there appears to be no leadership on this from the Executive and Agriculture Minister Muir,” Mr Orr said.

“The polluters are often subsidised by government grants and they know if they ever get to court, which is unlikely, the fines will be derisory and fail to act as a deterrent.”

Water quality has become a growing concern in recent years due to the emergence and persistence of blue-green algae in Lough Neagh and other large bodies of water across Northern Ireland, including in Tyrone.

Ulster Wildlife has also called for urgent action to protect Northern Ireland’s water systems.

Its head of Land Management, Dr Peter McEvoy, warned that water bodies are under serious threat.

“Overburdened with chemicals and sewage, they can no longer cope or recover naturally. Systemic change is urgently needed,” he said.

