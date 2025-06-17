Fermanagh woman escorted off plane

A RYANAIR plane bound for Belfast from Poland had to make an emergency landing after an Enniskillen woman reportedly became “disruptive” leaving passengers stranded in the country.

Video footage has emerged showing a woman being escorted off a Ryanair plane on Tuesday (June 3) after it was forced to stop in Wroclaw Airport, on its route to Belfast International Airport.

The plane departed from Krakow Airport early on Tuesday, but the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Wroclaw Airport, with the Polish Police escorting the individual off the plane.

According to a statement from Ryanair, to The Irish News, the woman became “disruptive”.

“This flight from Krakow to Belfast diverted to Wroclaw after a passenger became disruptive onboard,” a spokesperson for the Irish airline read.

“Crew called ahead for police assistance, who met the aircraft upon landing at Wroclaw Airport and offloaded this passenger before this flight continued to Belfast.”

The ‘Herald understands that the Enniskillen woman remained in Poland, while the Irish airline and its passengers proceeded to Belfast.

She has since returned back home to Enniskillen.

“Ryanair has a strict zero tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct and will continue to take decisive action to combat unruly passenger behaviour, ensuring that all passengers and crew travel in a safe and respectful environment, without unnecessary disruption,” the Irish airline said in a statement.

The ‘Herald has contacted Police in Poland for comment.

