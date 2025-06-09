+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh to face Sligo in Tailteann Cup quarter-final

Fermanagh to face Sligo in Tailteann Cup quarter-final

Posted: 9:07 am June 9, 2025

FERMANAGH will host Sligo next weekend in the quarter-final of the Tailteann Cup.

Kieran Donnelly’s charges were drawn against the Connacht men in the draw for the last eight of the competition this morning (Monday).

Sligo booked their place in the last eight with a 1-27 to 2-19 win over Carlow.

