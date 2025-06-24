Fermanagh Tailteann dreams killed off by Kildare

Fermanagh 0-9 Kildare 1-13

‘DON’T Look Back in Anger’ by Oasis was booming out over the tannoy at half-time on Sunday at Croke Park in this Tailteann Cup semi-final. It’s doubtful though that too many Fermanagh footballers shared the same sentiments as the Gallagher brothers on their way back up the road home that evening.

Anger might have been one of the more extreme emotions they were harbouring as they looked back on what unfolded a couple of hours earlier, but no question frustration and regret were others too as they reflected on a missed opportunity to reach a prestigious national Championship Final.

Yes Kildare deserved their victory which was sealed courtesy of a last minute goal from wing-back James McGrath but the wasteful Lilywhites looked as nervy as a bag of cats at times as they spurned chance after chance to widen the gap. Fermanagh though just couldn’t exploit their opponents fragile psyche.

Things might have been different if sub Aogan Kelm had managed to bundle Conor Love’s cross into the net at the Hill end with ten minutes remaining, only for Brian Byrne to sweep the ball acrobatically off his own line. A goal then would have left Fermanagh just one in arrears and seemingly poised to hit the afterburners down the home straight.

As it was Kildare were able to see the job through, super sub Brian McLaughlin shooting the lights out as he hit five second half points, including a spectacular two pointer, which helped ease the Leinster county across the winning line.

Luke Flanagan, Declan McCusker, Darragh McGurn and Ryan Lyons all led the way for Fermanagh with stout-hearted performances, but the physicality and ball winning capacity of Kildare left the Erne men toiling to stay in touch for much of a scrappy contest.

Hovering rain clouds (and hovering seagulls) provided the backdrop as the ball was thrown-in for what proved to be a cagey and tactical first half with neither side really able to steal a march on the other.

With the prize of a date against Limerick in three weeks time on the line, Fermanagh did fly out of the starting blocks and Conor Love swung over a beauty inside the first minute, before midfielder Darragh McGurn nipped into a central berth to apply an accurate finish.

Kildare’s approach was fairly rudimentary throughout the early stages, looking to hit the ball high down the throats of the target men on the edge of the square, but a rare incisive and fluent passing movement almost led to an eighth minute goal. It culminated with Kevin Feely teeing up Colm Dalton but some frantic work by keeper Sean McNally and defender Luke Flanagan ensured that Fermanagh’s net wasn’t breached.

The Erne goal appeared to be leading a charmed life as Feely rattled an effort off the crossbar, soon after seeing another effort blocked down. But the towering midfielder did bang over a spectacular two pointer to draw his side level.

The lively Dalton then converted to hand the Lilywhites a narrow advantage but Ryan Lyons replied in kind at the other end to restore parity at 0-3 apiece just before the ten mark.

Just as the heavens opened so the scores dried up with the approach work of each side becoming more pedestrian, albeit handling wasn’t easy on the slick Croker surface.

Love appeared to have no problems keeping his footing as he landed a trademark score off his trusty right peg, but the Fermanagh attack began to struggle to make much headway, as a physically imposing Kildare side wrested a grip around the middle.

The experienced Daniel Flynn waltzed inside to nonchalantly guide over the equaliser and on 20 minutes Kildare edged in front again, Dalton with a delightful conversion on the left foot.

Alex Beirne then took advantage of an errant Fermanagh kick-out to double the Lilywhites advantage, but although they had a measure of control, a resilient and well-organised Fermanagh rearguard ensured they couldn’t inflict serous damage.

An excellent score from Joe McDade after cutting in along the Cusack Stand side halved the deficit and that remained the gap at the turnaround after Kildare attacker Darragh Kirwan and Fermanagh captain Declan McCusker traded scores. (Fermanagh 0-6 Kildare 0-7)

The action became increasingly laboured on the restart, though another heavy burst of rain didn’t help things. A close range Fionan O’Brien free, after the ‘three men up’ rule was breached by Kildare, got Fermanagh going again, but a sharp swivel and conversion by Daniel Flynn represented a positive response at the other end.

The Lilywhites dominated the territorial stakes but a terrible miss by Tommy Gill, screwing a gilt-edged goal chance wide, left the door still ajar for Fermanagh to pounce if they could find their mojo.

Sean Cassidy boosted their confidence with an assured strike over the black spot, but cometh the hour and Kildare sub Brian McLaughlin took the scoring mantle into his own hands to open some significant daylight.

Twice in the 55th minute he sliced through the middle to drill over scores and with his sap rising he then let rip with a wonderful two pointer from the right wing to shift Kildare into a 0-12 to 0-8 lead.

Who knows what way momentum would have shifted if sub Aogan Kelm had found the net from that breakaway, with Love laying off the ball into his path, while Josh Largo Ellis also saw a rasper whistle over rather than under the black spot. That man McLaughlin slotted his fifth score to give Kildare breathing space again and their spot in the final was secured late on when McGrath gobbled up a break ball and cracked a low shot past McNally into the far corner of the Fermanagh goal.

Scorers

Fermanagh: Conor Love (0-2), Declan McCusker, Joe McDade, Darragh McGurn, Ryan Lyons, Josh Largo Ellis, Sean Cassidy (0-1 each), Fionan O’Brien (0-1,f)

Kildare: Brian McLaughlin (0-5,1tp), James McGrath (1-0), Colm Dalton (0-2), Daniel Flynn (0-2), Kevin Feely (0-2,tp), Alex Beirne, Darragh Kirwan (0-1 each).

Teams

Fermanagh: Sean McNally, Luke Flanagan, Lee Cullen, Oisin Smyth, Shane McGullion, Declan McCusker, Jonathan Cassidy, Joe McDade, Darragh McGurn, Fionan O’Brien, Ryan Lyons, Ronan McCaffrey, Josh Largo Ellis, Garvan Jones, Conor Love. Subs used: Sean Cassidy for G Jones (h-time), Conor McGee for R McCaffrey (50), Aogan Kelm for D McCusker (56), Jack Largo Ellis for F O’Brien (66), Che Cullen for S McGullion (68).

Kildare: Cian Burke, Harry O’Neill, Mark Dempsey, Kevin Flynn, Brian Byrne, David Hyland, James McGrath, Kevin Feely, Brendan Gibbons, Tommy Gill, Alex Beirne, Colm Dalton, Ryan Sinkey, Darragh Kirwan, Daniel Flynn. Subs used: Brian McLaughlin for R Sinkey (44mins), Jack McKevitt for K Flynn (44), Niall Kelly for D Kirwan (63), Aaron Masterson for B Gibbons (66), Ryan Burke for J McGrath (69).

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone).