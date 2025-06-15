+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh stunned following death of Michael Kerr
The late Michael Kerr.

Fermanagh stunned following death of Michael Kerr

Posted: 11:58 am June 15, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Enniskillen and wider Fermanagh community has been left devastated following the death of Michael Kerr, a much-loved father and iconic figure in the local football scene.

Mr Kerr, who was just appointed as the new manager of Beragh Swifts last week, led Enniskillen Rangers Football Club to three Mercer League titles and four Junior Cups during a glittering and decorated era for the club.

A wave of tributes have been paid to Mr Kerr on social media, with Neil Jardine, chairman of the Fermanagh and Western Football League saying they were ‘shocked and saddened’ by the news.

“Everyone connected with the Fermanagh and Western Football League, whether it be a player, official, administrator or supporter was deeply shocked and saddened by the news yesterday that Mickey Kerr has passed away at the age of 40,” the statement read.



