Fermanagh shop prepares for major redevelopment

LONGEVITY… Catherine Maguire, the owner of Castle Archdale Service Station, is looking to the future after they celebrated 10 years in business.

THE owner of Castle Archdale Service Station, which celebrated 10 years in business, is looking forward to an “incredibly exciting” chapter after they confirmed major redevelopment plans.

Catherine Maguire, who acquired the Lisnarick business in May 2015, has announced a significant £700,000 investment plan which is expected to retransform the shop and foreground.

Plans are in place to expand the SPAR retail space to 3,000 square feet. In store, it’s planned to develop the Vineyard Off-Licence, while expanding Archie’s Restaurant to accommodate 35 seats.

As part of the major redevelopment, the business owner is hoping to increase the car parking capacity at the business for an extra 25 vehicles, to improve the experience for customers.

“This next chapter is incredibly exciting,” shop owner, Catherine Maguire, explained.

“I want to thank every single person who has shopped with us, dined with us, or filled up their tank here over the years. This wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

Currently employing 30 full-time and part-time staff, it’s understood that the major redevelopment of the business could result in a need for more employment opportunities in the local area.

Ms Maguire is full of praise for the support they’ve received from the Lisnarick community over the past 10 years and she credits the longevity of the business to the team which is “like a family”.

“When we took over the Castle Archdale Service Station, my goal was to build a business that offered quality, convenience, and a warm welcome to everyone who walked through the door,” she said.

“Thanks to the incredible hard work of our team and the loyal support of our customers, we’ve gone from strength to strength.

“Our team is like a family. I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved together over the past decade.”

