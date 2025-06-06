Fermanagh school’s final push for football pitch

An artist’s impression of what the pitch will look like.

A DERRYLIN primary school is just £14,000 away from building a vital 3G sports pitch to benefit pupils and the entire local community.

St. Ninnidh’s Primary School Derrylin have until June 5 to raise their final amount. Since October 2022, staff, parents and the wider community have been working tirelessly to transform the school’s outdoor spaces.

A major Lip Sync fundraiser in 2023 raised over £100,000, helping deliver a safe front yard and inspiring outdoor learning areas. Now, the school is focused on completing a state of the art 3G Multi-Use Games Area with fencing and floodlighting.

“We’re so close to the finish line,” said parent Emma McGorty.

“It would be heartbreaking to fall short now. The impact this pitch will have on the children’s wellbeing and on the community as a whole is huge.”

Emma continued, “I wanted to speak out so people could be aware of our aim and hopefully help. We’re hoping to get the money so the work can be done over the summer, ready for the children when they return in September.”

With help from generous local businesses, the school has closed a significant funding gap but must now raise the final £14,000 by this Friday for the project to move ahead.

The facility will be available not only to pupils during school hours, but also to local clubs and groups on evenings and weekends.

Donations can be made @https://gofund.me/2acc82af

Every contribution, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated.

