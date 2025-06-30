Fermanagh school set for life at heart of community

The principal of St John the Baptist Primary School in Belleek has described the past few weeks as ‘very emotional and difficult’ after confirmation that the much-loved rural school will close this summer.

Following a steady decline in pupil numbers, the decision was taken to shut the school, 65 years after it first opened its doors.

A special Mass was held recently to mark the occasion and celebrate the school’s rich history.

“It’s very emotional and difficult,” said principal Tracey Carney.

“It’s a great community here, everyone is pulling together and the support we’ve received over the past year has meant so much.”

The closure is a significant blow to the Belleek area, coming just four years after the shutdown of nearby St Mary’s High School in Brollagh.

St John the Baptist PS has “been earmarked for closure for a long time,” explained Ms Carney, who took over as principal three years ago.

“A school needs to have 105 pupils to be sustainable and we only have 15.

“We haven’t been able to take any P1s in recent years, and with P7s moving on, our numbers have halved.

“The uncertainty over the school’s future definitely impacted enrolment: Parents didn’t want to send their children somewhere that might not be open much longer.”

Since it first opened its doors in 1960, the school has been an institution in the Belleek area, with hundreds of children undergoing their education at the school.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the school recently welcomed a large crowd for a celebration event.

Former pupils, families, and neighbours gathered to reminisce, pore over old photographs, and share memories.

“There were lots of tears,” said Ms Carney.

“We have grannies who live on the road here – they’ll pop in with baked goods or for a cup of tea. It’s a real family environment. They talk about their own school days and how their children and grandchildren also attended. That support has been a real strength for us.”

Ms Carney, who previously spent 27 years teaching in a large Belfast school of 600–700 pupils, described St John the Baptist PS as ‘small, but mighty’.

“It’s the relationships between the pupils, their families and the staff. There’s a lot of caring,” she said.

“They look after each other and their school environment so well. That was my motto – going on a journey together.”

She is also proud of the quality of education delivered in such an intimate setting.

“The pupils have received really good teaching and learning,” she said.

“They might not realise it until they’re older, but they’ve had something special here. The teachers are so committed.”

Unlike St Mary’s Brollagh, which has suffered serious vandalism since its closure, St John the Baptist Primary School has already been approved for community use.

“One of the first things that came up in conversations was concern about what happened to Brollagh, which is now derelict,” Ms Carney said.

“But a committee has been formed here and the school will remain in use by the parish.

“People from all backgrounds will be able to come together and use the facilities.”

While the school may be closing, the principal says the memories and connections it fostered will endure.

“The highlights for me have been working with the children. They’re an absolute joy.

“I taught them for a year and even this year, in my principal role, I’ve loved every conversation with them. It’s been a real fun place to work.”

