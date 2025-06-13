+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh recipients in King's Birthday Honours
A number of Fermanagh recipients were named in King Charles’ Birthday Honours list.

Fermanagh recipients in King’s Birthday Honours

Posted: 10:47 pm June 13, 2025
 
Mabel Greaves, a volunteer with Hone Start Lakeland in Enniskillen, was awarded a BEM for Services to Young Families in Fermanagh.
 
Elaine Sorca Kennedy, the chairwoman of the Board of Governors of Fivemiletown College, also received an MBE for Services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Posted: 10:47 pm June 13, 2025
