Fermanagh pensioner disqualified for drink driving

An Enniskillen pensioner has been disqualified for drink driving on St Patrick’s Day.

Joseph McManus (72) from Riverside appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to remain at the scene and, failing to report the accident

McManus collided with a crash barrier near Riverside on March 17 2025. When breathalysed he returned a reading of 77mg out of 100ml of breath with the legal limit being 35mg.

Advertisement

District Judge Alana McSorley disqualified McManus from driving for 12 months and issued a £300 fine.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition