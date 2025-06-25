Fermanagh Open ‘serves’ up some top court action

THE Fermanagh Open got going in Irvinestown on Saturday, and the courts are already buzzing amidst a week of competitive action.

This isn’t just your regular local tournament — among the headliners, former ATP professional Fred Gil, a trailblazer for Portuguese tennis who reached a career-high ranking of No. 62 and was the first Portuguese to reach an ATP semifinal, is here to test the locals. He’ll be on court Wednesday (this evening).

Ulster’s finest are also lining up: siblings Dylan and Jessica Leeman, Harry Ellesmere, Jordan McKeown, Kathryn Gaw, and Annie and Caitlin McCullough are all in the mix.

Meanwhile, Ireland internationals Greg Boxer, Francis Venzon, Matthew McGann, Nikki Hawkes, Donna McSorley, Stephen Cuthbertson, and Kathleen Maguire will be fighting for the county honours.

Don’t overlook the Grade 4 and 6 events either. Local clubs are packing the courts with fierce competition all week.

Play began over the weekend in warm and dry conditions, with nearly 140 players due to compete across the grades before it all comes to a head on Sunday’s finals day.

There was no shortage of early drama. One of the first three-set matches was quite the marathon with Enniskillen’s Mark Crawford and Jurgen Hoogerboord edging out Irvinestown and Omagh pair Deji Dada and Cliff Worley in a thrilling Grade 6 Mixed Doubles contest — the decider going 13-11 in a championship tie-break.

Omagh duo Geoff and Veronica Hawkes also had to dig deep in their Grade 4 Mixed Doubles match, coming from a set down to see off Karen Atchison and Arnold Custodio from Letterkenny.

Local pair Laura Conway and Kirsty Murray were also among the early winners, progressing to the Grade 4 Ladies Doubles semi-finals with a straight sets win over Dungannon’s Grainne Small and Anna St George, winning 7-6, 6-3.

Irish international Kathleen Maguire — one of the event’s big names — was in fine form, cruising through her opening doubles match with Sharon Wilson and following it up with a straight-sets singles victory on Monday night.

Other early results saw Tyrone’s Nathan Wong (Omagh) power past Matthew Taggart (Strabane), while Irvinestown’s Trevor Lucy came through a tight three-setter against Michael Killen from Butt Hall.

Despite Monday night rain, Irvinestown’s David McDowell and Kirsty Murray booked a doubles win over Omagh’s Jeni Amariei and Cliff Worley.

Meanwhile, No.3 seeds Andrea Irvine and Martin Fryer impressed with a straight-sets victory in tricky conditions.

With support from Paddy Cosgrove, Kathleen Maguire, Bawnacre Centre Fermanagh, and Omagh District Council, Irvinestown Lawn Tennis Club is hosting a week that promises plenty of quality tennis and no shortage of surprises — all building up to Sunday’s finals, when Tennis Ireland President Lennie Lucas, Ulster Branch President Greg O’Rawe and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Chair Cllr Barry McElduff are set to be among the guests.