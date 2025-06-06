Fermanagh music stars team up in Spain

WORKING TOGETHER… Patrick Treacy partnered up with Derek Ryan on his ‘Beat in the Heat’ festival in Spain.

DONAGH singer Patrick Treacy said he had “an unbelievable few days” in Torremolinos after he partnered up with local singer Derek Ryan on his much-anticipated and popular Spanish show.

Treacy, who captured the ‘Glór Tíre’ title earlier this year, was one of a number of performers who teamed up with Ryan on his ‘Beat in the Heat’ roadshow which attracted hundreds to the venue.

“What an unbelievable few days at ‘Beat in the Heat’ with the wonderful Derek Ryan,” he said.

It has been a busy time for the Donagh singer who continues to make major strides on the local Country scene, recently teasing his fans that he has been working on producing new music.

Treacy has put his own unique twist on ‘The Hard Times Lovin’ Can Bring’, a song which was written by Country star Mick Flavin in November 2011, and has been warmly received.

It’s another milestone in Treacy’s impressive career. He rose to fame following the release of his track ‘Charlie’s Bar’, which was written by Fermanagh Country music star, Anthony McBrien.

The Country music singer has also built on his fame following the release, by launching a number of other songs including his own take on ‘The Long Way Home’ and ‘The Legend Joe Mahon’.

Treacy, who has been confirmed as one of the upcoming performers at the popular ‘Fermanagh’s Got Country’ roadshow which will take to the Ardhowen Theatre this year, is in big demand locally.

Tonight (Wednesday, June 4), Treacy will partner up with Enniskillen singer Sean Corrigan, at what’s expected to be a very popular performance at the Corner Bar in Beragh.

The former Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann winner has also been confirmed as one of the headline acts at the ‘Young Guns of Country Weekend’ which will take place in Donegal later this year.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition