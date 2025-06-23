Fermanagh man to stand trial on GBI driving charges

A TWENTY-six-year-old man is to stand trial on a serious driving charge which left a woman badly injured.

Dylan Lee Taggart from Hillview Walk, Enniskillen is accused of causing grievous bodily injury to the woman by driving without due care and attention.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the incident were disclosed with the exception of stating offending is alleged to have occurred on April 9 2024 at Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen.

Appearing in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court Taggart spoke only to confirm his identity and to plead not guilty to the charge.

Judge Richard Greene KC remanded him on £500 bail to return for trial on October 9.

