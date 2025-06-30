Fermanagh man for Seamus Heaney Poetry Summer School

A LOCAL poet has been selected from writers across the world to earn a coveted place at the prestigious Seamus Heaney Poetry Summer School.

Tempo writer Frankie McPhillips will join 12 other renowned writers at the Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen’s University Belfast this week to take part in the renowned programme, where they will take part in workshops, seminars, and one-on-one mentoring designed to inspire and develop new work.

The 70-year-old runs a fishing tackle business in Tempo but has been quietly dedicated to poetry for years. He’s a long-standing member and treasurer of the Fermanagh Writers group, which meets weekly at ‘Blake’s of the Hollow’ pub in Enniskillen.

He told the ‘Herald he was “genuinely surprised” to be accepted to the Summer School, particularly given how competitive selection can be.

“Entries came from across the globe, so to be chosen feels like a real honour,” he said.

“I’m excited to learn more about the craft—especially the technical side—and to be inspired by others who share the same passion for poetry.”

Frankie paid tribute to his colleagues in Fermanagh Writers. The group, with around 25 members, also organises writing weekends and hosts renowned guest speakers—most notably The Butcher Boy author Pat McCabe and Carlo Gébler, son of the late Edna O’Brien.

“We write poetry, prose, read aloud, and sometimes set ourselves themed tasks—on topics like people, seasons or weather,” he explained.

“Being part of the group has helped me believe there’s something in my writing worth developing,” he said.

Last year, one of his poems was shortlisted for the Allingham Festival in Ballyshannon, ranking in the top 14 out of over 250 entries.

Frankie credits his late mother, a poet and amateur dramatist, as his earliest influence, and he’s grateful to Teresa Kane and the Community Arts Partnership (CAP) for their encouragement.

