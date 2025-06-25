Fermanagh man accused of persistently ringing PSNI

A BROOKBOROUGH man has been accused of persistent improper use of a communications network, after allegedly calling police to report he had been attacked by animals.

David William Kerr (43) from Grogey Road is charged with ringing police numerous times on dates between August 23, 2023 and April 8 this year.

When arrested, a police officer explained Kerr had been charged and released on bail several weeks ago, but was then rearrested within days due to an alleged breach of conditions.

This related to allegedly contacting police when it wasn’t a genuine emergency.

The officer said, “On the afternoon of May 29 an officer received a voicemail from the defendant saying he had been attacked and needed to know if he could ring 101 or 999. It transpired he had been attacked by livestock and had hurt his leg which he wanted police to deal with.”

The defendant was advised this was not a crime and police were not best-placed to deal with it as “animals can’t assault anyone.”

Kerr however called the officer again a few minutes later and repeated he had been “assaulted and attacked by livestock and he wanted action taken.”

He was informed police could not arrest a cow or a sheep for assault and while he accepted this, insisted it was the owner’s fault.

It was noted at no stage had Kerr by this point stated what type of animal had attacked him.

The officer was dealing with another incident and while driving to the scene of this heard a radio transmission that Kerr had called 999 to report he had been “attacked by three geese and a duck and had been advised to call police.”

This was not in fact the case.

Bail was agreed and Kerr was released with a warning to adhere to his bail condition and not misuse the police network.

However, around a fortnight later, he was arrested again. An investigation is underway, with police claiming a new call breached bail given the circumstances. Kerr disputes this.

He was again released on bail and at the most recent sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court a prosecuting lawyer advised the matter is still in the early stages and further time was requested.

District Judge Alana McSorley agreed and remanded Kerr on continuing bail to return to court on July 7.

