+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh man accused of drugs possession

Fermanagh man accused of drugs possession

Posted: 2:05 pm June 6, 2025

A TWENTY-one-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to the alleged possession of cocaine.

Finn May from Corradillar Cottages, Lisnaskea is further accused of providing both preliminary and evidential specimens of breath in the course of an investigation into whether he was driving whilst unfit.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on May 11 at Eden Street, Enniskillen.

Advertisement

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded May on continuing bail to return to court on June 16.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Today’s weather forecast for Co Fermanagh Major funding boost for Enniskillen Library

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:05 pm June 6, 2025
Top
Advertisement