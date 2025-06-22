Fermanagh Ladies to face Tyrone again

FERMANAGH Ladies have been drawn to face Tyrone in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship quarter finals at the end of the month, setting up a repeat of April’s tightly fought Ulster clash.

The sides served up a thriller in Kinawley, with Tyrone scraping through 4-10 to 3-11 after staging a dramatic late comeback. That one went to the wire, and all signs point to another tense battle when the neighbours meet again on Sunday 29th June.

Fermanagh booked their spot in the last eight with a hard-earned win at Roscommon, while Tyrone topped their group with a 5-11 to 0-7 win over Westmeath to earn a home quarter-final.

Advertisement

Molly McGloin, who scored a vital goal in the victory over the Rossies, praised the team’s composure under pressure.

“We had a lot of goal chances early on, we just weren’t getting any luck off them,” said the Newtownbutler defender, after making her mark at the other end of the pitch on Sunday.

“We didn’t panic and just kept going. We were getting those chances, we were in those positions, so we knew we could finish them at some stage — and we did, thankfully.”

McGloin hailed a strong team performance as Fermanagh not only booked their quarter-final place but also secured Intermediate status for next season.

“Everyone was really good; from defence right up we all put in a shift,” she said. “Again, confidence and belief… and we’re promoted anyway so I feel like we’ve nothing to lose now.”

The winners of Tyrone v Fermanagh will go on to face either Cavan or Westmeath in the semi-finals, which are fixed for Sunday, July 13.

In the other quarters, Laois meet Wexford, and Monaghan, beaten by Wicklow in a surprise result at the weekend, must now travel to face Clare.

Meanwhile, Roscommon take on Wicklow in the Intermediate relegation play-offs on June 29, with Down up against Offaly the day before.

Advertisement

The winners will secure their place in next year’s Championship, while the two losing teams will meet on July 6 to decide who drops to the Junior grade.