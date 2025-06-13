Fermanagh ladies now in boom or bust territory

FRUSTRATION crept in as Fermanagh slipped to a 2-9 to 0-7 defeat against Laois in their TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship opener in Lisnaskea – and now they face a make-or-break trip to Roscommon this Sunday.

The result leaves Fermanagh needing victory in Kiltoom to reach the quarter finals. Anything less, and it’s a relegation play-off.

A tight game turned in two minutes. Just after half-time, Eva Galvin struck for Laois before Eimear Barry brilliantly denied Joanne Doonan at the other end – a six-point swing which Fermanagh struggled to reel back.

It was a frustrating afternoon that ended with manager CJ McGourty sent from the sideline by referee Eddie Cuthbert, and team coordinator Sean McCartney addressed the incident post-match.

“I think that is on the way the game goes,” he said. “There was nothing directed at any specific person or the referee or anything like that, it’s more when we get a turnover or we don’t get a shot off, it’s frustrating – and for the players as well.”

That was the tale of the tape. Eimear Smyth landed six points for Fermanagh, but Laois were simply more clinical, with 1-6 from Emma Lawlor helping to back up their opening win over Roscommon.

“Despite the result, we felt we played well in that game against Tyrone,” said McCartney. “Then it was three weeks we didn’t have a game, while Laois had a couple in that time, so I thought they were match-ready – but it’s no excuse. We prepared as best we could.

“We knew that Laois are an excellent team… they played Division Three this year, won the Intermediate a couple of years ago, and we knew it’d be a massive challenge.

“That said, we were very disappointed with ourselves. We thought we could have been a bit closer; eight points wasn’t a fair reflection on our side.”

Fermanagh were just two down at the break and believed they had a chance to push on.

“We went in two points down at half-time, at that time we had no fear, and we thought we could still go on and take the game to them.”

“We probably had the same number of attacks as Laois did, but they turned their attacks into shots more often and that’s down to their experience, but we are getting there.”

The Erne ladies will hope to have Cadhla Cara Bogue available after injury cut her afternoon short in the first half. Either way, McCartney is backing the group to respond.

“It’s winner-take-all now. Roscommon were Division Two this year, so they’d be favourites, but even the girls coming off disappointed shows we have massive belief in ourselves,” said McCartney.

“We have a loss, and we know we’re going into Sunday with it all to play for.

“We’re working towards something, we believe. We will learn from these games and hopefully take that forward.”