Darragh McBrien.

Fermanagh footballer McBrien leaves Linfield

Posted: 9:00 pm June 10, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH footballer Darragh McBrien has been praised by Linfield for his “dedication” and “professionalism” after it was confirmed that his time with David Healy’s side has come to an end.

‘The Blues’ confirmed in a statement on social media that McBrien, who signed for Linfield in 2023, has departed the club.

”Linfield FC can confirm that Stephen Fallon, Darragh McBrien, and Joel Cooper have left the club following the expiration of their contracts,” the club statement read.

”All three players played important roles during their time at Windsor Park, contributing to the club’s successes both domestically and in European competition.

“The club would like to sincerely thank Stephen, Darragh, and Joel for their dedication, professionalism, and efforts throughout their time at Linfield, and we wish them all the very best in the next chapter of their careers.”

