Fermanagh Fleadh champion leads local workshop

FORMER All-Ireland Fleadh winner Shauneen Maguire showcased her impressive talents in Newtownbutler as crowds have flocked to the village as part of the Fermanagh Fleadh events.

Young accordion players and musicians from across the county turned out to ‘The Ramblin’ House’ for a session which was led by the 2022 Senior All-Ireland Piano Accordion champion.

The local talent, who plays a range of instruments including piano accordion, harp, tin whistle, fiddle and piano, has previously spoken out about her experience of helping young musicians.

“The traditional music scene in Fermanagh is flourishing, with so many gifted musicians emerging, particularly among the younger generation,” Shauneen explained to the ‘Herald.

“It’s so inspiring to see children as young as four or five playing music, and playing it so well!

“Kids today seem more driven than ever to learn music, and it’s really rewarding to witness.

“With my involvement with the grúpaí ceoil, ceili bands, and Scór groups, I’ve saw the talent and commitment of these young people and it’s a privilege to be part of such an amazing community.”

There has been plenty of traditional music taking place in Newtownbutler as the annual and hugely popular Fermanagh Fleadh continues to attract large crowds to the rural village.

Dinnie Leonard, who is credited as one of the most respected traditional musicians in the county, also led a session in ‘The Ramblin’ House’ where he performed with a number of young talents.

‘The Pipers Cross Céilí Band’ and ‘The Dusty Windowsills’ also led major workshops and shows.

The Fermanagh Fleadh concluded in style on Sunday with young musicians competing for prizes in a range of competitions, before they all collaborated with a special street parade and show.

