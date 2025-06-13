Fermanagh firm takes over Enniskillen charity shop

A LEADING Fermanagh business said they were delighted to support a “meaningful event” in Enniskillen which helped raise almost £2,500 for a local group which supports many residents.

Representatives from Mannok recently embraced the ‘Charity Shop Challenge’, which saw them partner up with Cancer Focus NI and take over the running of the shop located in Enniskillen.

Staff members took on a range of roles including serving customers at the tills and organising donated goods, while the Cancer Focus shop and shopfront was decorated in a Mannok theme.

The partnership proved very successful for Cancer Focus, with the Fermanagh firm raising an impressive £2,495.64 through a range of fundraising initiatives, which will support the community.

Human Resources Officer at Mannok, Gemma Hallett, praised the success of the fundraising event, which also saw students from St Michael’s College take part in the action-packed day.

“Mannok was delighted to collaborate again with Cancer Focus NI and Business in the Community for this meaningful event. Cancer affects so many lives,” explained Ms Hallet.

“Our staff were eager to contribute their time and energy. A heartfelt thank-you goes to the team at Cancer Focus Enniskillen for trusting us with their shop for the day.”

Christina Hoy, the shop manager at Cancer Focus, also welcomed the support from Mannok.

“We were thrilled that Mannok once again partnered with us for the day, and we’re deeply grateful for the efforts of Team Mannok in raising both funds and awareness,” said Ms Hoy.

“The purpose of our shop is to support local people on every step of their cancer journey and, in addition, the new Cancer Focus therapeutic support centre in Enniskillen will also be a tremendous asset to the community.”

The Fermanagh business also received a range of support from Rooney’s Eurospar and Dunnes Stores in Enniskillen, with collection points taking part in the various shops in the town.

