Fermanagh firm plots multi-million pound development

A FERMANAGH business said there’s “still more to do” after they confirmed that their site across the border is set for a major redevelopment, leading to the potential creation of over 10 jobs.

‘Crust & Crumb’ has established itself as one of Ireland’s largest manufacturers of dough-based food products, with the company employing over 280 people, providing employment in the locality.

Chief Executive of ‘Crust & Crumb’, Mark McCaffrey, revealed they’ve pledged a multi-million pound development project to help its Ballyconnell site become a leading pizza making factory.

“I’m nowhere near finished yet. I think the term is ‘positively dissatisfied’. Happy where I’ve got but knowing there’s still more to do,” Chief Executive, Mr McCaffrey, explained to ‘The Anglo Celt’.

“I’ve learned when things are going okay, pizza sells okay.

“When things go bad, people eat more pizza. So in my mind the business plan was simple.”

Despite concerns over the impact Brexit would have on the Derrylin business, ‘Crust & Crumb’ has gone from strength to strength, with €12.5 million reported to be invested in the extension.

The Fermanagh business agreed a €10 million partnership with Tesco to supply some new premium pizzas to their supermarkets, as well as their purchase of a bread plant in Portadown.

The Chief Executive of ‘Crust & Crumb’ feels there’s positives of locating his business in Fermanagh and the border region in Cavan, as many businesses struggle with restrictions.

“Brexit presented many challenges but also offered great opportunities to home-grown Irish suppliers like ourselves,” said Mr McCaffrey.

“We’re about five years ahead of the curve in Ballyconnell realistically. What I’ve done all my life is get good at something and stick at it, and then get really good at it, and try be even better.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in pizza production or construction, if you set out to do a really good job, it’ll stand to you,” added the local businessman.

