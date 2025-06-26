Fermanagh community unites in memory of Andrea

THE FIVEMILETOWN community will come together this weekend to turn grief into hope.

This Friday and Saturday locals are uniting for a charity fundraiser dedicated to raising mental health awareness, in memory of Andrea Malone, who tragically passed away one year ago next week.

This event is not just a fundraiser, it’s a powerful statement of support, understanding, and remembrance, aimed at fostering a community where mental health is openly discussed and supported.

Organised by Andrea’s cousin, Stuart Brown, a special weekend has been organised with a 24-Hour Cycle Challenge and a coffee morning at the Clogher Valley RFC Community Hub.

The weekend will kick off with a 24-Hour Cycle Challenge starting at 4pm on Friday, June 27.

The day will be full of cycling, community spirit, and celebration, food served from 4pm on Saturday, with the bottle bar open from 4.30pm and a raffle and music on the night.

Spin bikes are provided and will be in the community hub with people encouraged to pull on the Lycra for the worthy cause.

On Saturday, a coffee morning will take place from 10.30am until midday.

All proceeds from both events will go to the Aisling Centre, a professional counselling and psychotherapy service based in Enniskillen.

“I’m raising money for the Aisling Centre in Enniskillen, a vital local charity that provides counselling, support, and hope to those struggling with mental health, trauma, and loss,” Stuart explained.

“After my cousin Andrea tragically took her own life, the Aisling Centre were there for my family, helping us through some of the darkest days with compassion and care. They make a real difference and I want to give back so they can continue supporting others in need.”

“Whether you join us to cycle, have a coffee, or just show support, we’d love to see you there. Let’s do this for Andrea.”

