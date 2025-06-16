Funeral arrangements confirmed for ‘stalwart’ Michael

THE much-loved and respected Michael Kerr will be laid to rest on Wednesday (June 18).

Funeral arrangements have been confirmed following the sudden passing of former manager of Enniskillen Rangers manager, Michael Kerr, who passed away on Saturday.

Clubs from across the Fermanagh and Western Football League have paid tribute to Michael Kerr, an iconic figure in local football, who was remembered for his passion on and off the pitch.

Chairman of the Fermanagh and Western Football League, Neil Jardine, said that everyone associated with football in the county have been left “deeply shocked and saddened by the news”.

“Everybody connected with the Fermanagh & Western Football League, whether it be a player, official, administrator or supporter was deeply shocked and saddened by the news that Michael Kerr had passed away at the age of 40,” Mr Jardine said in a statement.

“Michael was associated with local football for over 25 years, from his time with the then Fermanagh Milk Cup team, through playing spells with Enniskillen Town United, Ballinamallard United, Monaghan United and of course Enniskillen Rangers.”

While best known for his glittering success with Enniskillen Rangers, Mr Kerr was committed to the growth of Fermanagh and Western football, leading a Select side for a number of seasons.

“In 2022 and 2023, Michael managed the Fermanagh & Western Select side against Sligo & Leitrim District Soccer League, leading the team to wins in both games and firmly re-establishing the value of the Representative game after a long break,” explained Mr Jardine.

Clubs from across the Fermanagh and Western league have paid tribute to the much-loved father.

Days before his passing, Mr Kerr agreed to become the manager of Beragh Swifts Football Club. In a statement, they said they had “greatly looked forward to the journey ahead together”.

“Michael was a true stalwart of the local game, and it was an honour for us as a club to have announced his appointment. We were proud that Michael saw in our club values that resonated with his own, and we had greatly looked forward to the journey ahead together,” they said,

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Donna and their girls, his parents Dessie and Dee, his sister Michelle, and the wider family circle at this incredibly difficult time.”

Enniskillen Town United Football Club remembered Mr Kerr for his “strong mentality” on the pitch.

“Michael was a footballer of strong mentality, talent, power and skill who had huge success at all Clubs and teams he was associated with at the highest levels of our game,” said the club.

“Michael was also part of our most successful squad helping us win Mercer leagues under Gerry Love and Rory Judge where again he showed his quality both as a player and leader with a left foot the most elite player would dream of having.”

