Fermanagh business commits to tackling poverty

At the launch of the Encirc Tackling Poverty Fund are (centre) Lauri McCusker, Director Fermanagh Trust, Fiacre O'Donnell, Sustainability Director, Encirc and Hazel McFarland, Fermanagh Trust (second right). Also pictured are (from left) members of Encirc's Charity Committee (from left) Christopher Owens, Jordan Scallon, Gemma Martin, Lisa Kelly and Neil Greene.

A NEW Encirc grant fund targets real change for those facing poverty in Fermanagh.

Derrylin based glass manufacturer Encirc, has joined forces with local charity the Fermanagh Trust to launch the Encirc Tackling Poverty Fund — a new grant initiative focused on supporting individuals and families facing hardship across County Fermanagh.

The fund is now open for applications from local not-for-profit organisations providing practical and impactful support to those experiencing poverty.

Grants of up to £3,000 are available to help fund a wide range of projects, including supporting skills-based programmes and community-led efforts aimed at strengthening resilience and reducing the long-term effects of poverty.

This initiative forms a key part of Encirc’s broader Social Impact Strategy, focused on making a lasting difference in the communities where they live and work.

The fund is being administered by the Fermanagh Trust, the county’s leading independent grant-making organisation, known for its deep connection to the local community and long-standing commitment to supporting grassroots initiatives.

Sean Murphy, pictured below, Managing Director at Encirc, said “We are proud to be launching the ‘Encirc Tackling Poverty Fund’ in partnership with the Fermanagh Trust. At Encirc, we are deeply committed to strategically supporting the communities in which we live and work.

“To this end we have launched our own Social Impact Strategy within our business which is a key document which clearly states our intention to support projects that make a real difference. Part of that strategy has seen the formation of a Charity Committee in our Derrylin business and the committee, made up of our people, will be working with the Fermanagh Trust on this fund.”

Applications are welcome from community and voluntary organisations based in County Fermanagh that are not-for-profit and focused on supporting people currently experiencing poverty. Projects that educate, upskill and build networks are particularly encouraged.

Applications open on Wednesday 28th May 2025 and must be submitted by 12 noon on Thursday 26th June 2025.

For more information / to apply to the fund click on this link https://www.fermanaghtrust.org/our-grants/encirc-tackling-poverty-fund/ or visit www.fermanaghtrust.org / Tel: 028 6632 0210 Email: secretary@fermanaghtrust.org

