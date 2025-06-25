Fermanagh business agrees partnership with school

A LOCAL school and a leading local business have teamed up to help “inspire the next generation of engineers”.

On Friday, representatives from building supply manufacturers Mannok and St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea launched their new partnership, which will give students hands-on experience through real-life projects and exposure to the professional software used in robotics, automation and engineering.

Principal of St Kevin’s, Gary Kelly, welcomed the partnership with the company.

“This partnership offers our students a unique opportunity to work with industry professionals and use the tools and software shaping modern engineering,” the school principal explained.

“It provides a direct line of sight to real careers and helps develop the skills they’ll need to succeed in the future.”

Kevin Lunney, the Chief Operating Officer at Mannok, feels that their partnership with local schools will “inspire” some student into a career in engineering and the construction industry.

“Students often see engineering as purely academic, but when they see how we use technology to solve real-world challenges, they understand it’s about practical, innovative thinking,” Mr Lunney said.

“We are delighted to partner with St Kevin’s, and hope this partnership will inspire the next generation of engineers by showing them the exciting possibilities in this field.”

The St Kevin’s launch builds on Mannok’s ongoing work with other local schools, including St Aidan’s High School, Mount Lourdes Grammar School, St Michael’s College and St Patrick’s College in Cavan.

