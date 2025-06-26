Fermanagh branch honoured for raising £1 million

A LOCAL group said they’re “dedicated and committed” to making a difference with people living with cancer in Fermanagh after they were celebrated for raising over £1 million in the locality.

The Fermanagh branch of the Friends of the Cancer Centre group recently received an award at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising Northern Ireland Awards at the Titanic Hotel in Belfast.

The local group achieved an incredible milestone last year when their total proceeds raised since their formation hit £1 million, with the funds supporting families and people living with cancer.

Speaking after they picked up ‘Highly Commended in the Fundraising Volunteer Group of the Year’ award in Belfast, chairwoman of the group, Geraldine Corrigan, shared her appreciation.

“We were delighted to be awarded highly commended in the Fundraising Group of the Year category [at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising Northern Ireland Awards],” she explained.

“It was a wonderful afternoon at the Titanic Hotel where we had the opportunity to hear how volunteers and charities are all working hard to make a difference in our communities.”

The chairwoman of the Fermanagh group also expressed her thanks to the local community.

“I am delighted that our dedicated group has been recognised. We come from all walks of life and from across the community, each of us touched by cancer in some way,” Ms Corrigan said.

“Our group are dedicated and committed to Friends of the Cancer Centre and it is a privilege to chair such a wonderful team.”

Community Fundraising Officer for Friends of the Cancer Centre, Sarah Wilson, congratulated the Fermanagh group on their achievement, noting their “unwavering commitment” to fundraising.

“I would like to say a heartfelt congratulations and thank you to our wonderful Fermanagh fundraising group for their unwavering commitment to the charity and the people we support,” she said.

“It was great that Geraldine [Corrigan] and Marita [McKervey] were able to come along to the Chartered Institute of Fundraising Northern Ireland Awards and that the group was recognised for all their hard work and dedication. We know that they are all amazing. We are incredibly proud that others can see that too.”

