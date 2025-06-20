Fermanagh band join forces with The 2 Johnnies

THE Tumbling Paddies recently took centre stage at St Anne’s Park in Dublin after they partnered up with the popular comedy duo and radio presenters ‘The 2 Johnnies’ during their recent tour.

A large crowd turned out to the Dublin venue for the event which was hosted by ‘The 2 Johnnies’ who have earned a strong following and fan base following their successful radio podcast.

The Tumbling Paddies, who recently took another step in their music career by releasing their new single ‘Take Me Home’, have been confirmed as the headline performer at some festivals.

The Fermanagh band will be taking to the stage at the ‘Craic by the Creek Festival’ in Manchester tomorrow (Thursday, June 19), as part of their much-anticipated and popular tour of the UK.

The Tumbling Paddies have an action-packed summer in store with gigs scheduled to take place in the UK, including at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow and at the O2 Academy in Leeds.

Lead singer with the Fermanagh band, Gareth Maguire, has welcomed the support at their gigs.

“There’s a great young crowd that come to our shows,” explained Gareth, from Derrylin.

“When you see the young people out, going mad for a dance, they don’t want to be listening to sad, slow, songs, so we keep it lit and drive them on. That’s the aim of a gig, keep things lively.”

Following the conclusion of their UK tour, The Tumbling Paddies will turn their attention to a number of gigs in North America, with performances in New York, Boston and Newfoundland.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition