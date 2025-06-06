Fermanagh actor pledges support for cancer centre

SPECIAL WLCOME… Ciaran McMenamin, Betty Fisher, Richard Spratt (Cancer Focus NI CEO), Eimear Watson and May Browne at the new Cancer Focus NI Support Centre in Enniskillen.

LOCAL actor Ciarán McMenamin said it was a “no-brainer” to attend the official opening of the new multi-million pound therapeutic Cancer Focus support centre in Enniskillen on Wednesday.

The Enniskillen man, who has been involved in TV productions including BBC’s ‘Hope Street’, has been vocal in his support of the centre, recalling his late mother’s passion for helping others.

Anne McMenamin, who passed away in 2023, was a respected member of the community, She was a district nurse and a volunteer with Cancer Focus Northern Ireland in the county.

“I lost my own mum [Anne McMenamin] a few years back and when I was asked to be involved, it was a no-brainer for me,” the Fermanagh actor explained to the ‘Herald at the opening event.

“Mum used to run palliative care transport drivers and that was her big passion. I’m kind of here for her as much as anything. It’s really refreshing that something so cutting edge is opening here.”

Through its state-of-the-art facility, the Cancer Focus centre will provide a range of services to the local community including counselling support, bra fitting and health and wellbeing checks.

Alongside McMenamin, popular figures including Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, local darts player Brendan Dolan and chef Neven Maguire have thrown their support behind the centre.

The Enniskillen man feels that the new centre will improve the lives of many people with cancer.

“When they pitched what the centre would be like, I thought it was a good idea,” said McMenamin.

“To be able to come here when they’re not well or to volunteer is good. Every carer, mum, sister, husband and wife are at the cold-face and having a daily battle and it’s somewhere to help.”

