Fee lands late leveller for Tempo

Crust and Crumb Senior Football League Division 2

Tempo 3-12 Aghadrumsee 3-12

NIALL Fee snatched a late equaliser for Tempo on Friday night as they shared the spoils with Aghadrumsee following a six-goal thriller in the only league game to be played at the weekend.

Both sides, who have no county representatives, opted to go ahead with the game at St Patrick’s Park, with the two teams serving up a high-scoring and free-flowing encounter.

Tempo made a strong start to the game, hitting the net immediately from the throw-in. After a surging run, Tiarnan Bogue was upended in the square, with Ryan Ingram scoring from the resulting penalty.

Despite conceding the early goal, Aghadrumsee dominated the first quarter, hitting six points in a row from Enda McCabe, Eddie Courtney, Tommy O’Hara (two pointer), Aidan Bannon and Aodhan Durnien.

The game went from end to end with Tempo scoring two two-point efforts from Fee and Bogue, with Conor Foy popping over with a good score after a run from deep to put the home side two in front.

On the stroke of half-time, Aghadrumsee managed to hit the net for the first time themselves when the classy Courtney flicked to the ball to the goal to give them a 1-06 to 1-05 lead at the half-time break.

In the lead-up to the goal, Tempo were dealt a blow when the experienced Declan Owens had to be withdrawn with what appeared to be a serious injury, following a collision with one of his teammates.

Both sides struggled to convert their opportunities after the restart, but Aghadrumsee eventually found their rhythm, with Enda McCabe netting for their second goal following a quick team counter attack.

Fee replied with a score for Tempo, who then hit two quick-fire goals, with Bogue and Ryan Breen scoring back-to-back majors to put the home side four ahead with 15 minutes left to play in the warm conditions.

Aghadrumsee really needed a goal to get back into the encounter and they did get the three-pointer, when McCabe struck to the net for a second time to reduce the Tempo advantage back to one point.

Jason O’Connor side then took the lead with Darren Kearns, Daniel Crudden and two scores from the reliable Courtney putting Aghadrumsee into a three-point advantage with 10 minutes to go in Tempo.

Ryan Breen kicked over a fine score for the Maguires’, with Ryan Ingram then landing two points from range to put Tempo two in front with two minutes left to play at St Patrick’s Park.

Aodhan Durnien thought he had hit the winner for Aghadrumsee when he pointed as the game entered injury time, but Tempo had one final opportunity, with Fee levelling the game in front of the home crowd.

When the league officially kicks off on Friday night, Tempo are at home to St Patrick’s Donagh. Aghadrumsee, meanwhile, face a difficult test away to O’Connell Park to take on Derrylin.