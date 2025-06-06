Excitement builds for Enniskillen ComicFest

A WORLD renowned writer is set to stop off in Enniskillen this weekend as creative enthusiasts from across the county descend to the town for the popular and much-anticipated ‘ComicFest’.

Garth Ennis, who has released a number of literary works featuring some Marvel characters, will be one of the main guests at the Enniskillen ComicFest which runs on June 7 and June 8.

A large crowd is expected to turn out to the festival which will see a number of events take place, with a range of merchandise and comics on sale from professional and self-published artists.

The respected Bryan Talbot, who has created a number of comics and works, is also set to stop-off in the town over the weekend, along with the hugely talented Spanish illustrator Tazio Bettin.

The regular artist of ‘Minnie The Minx’ for ‘The Beano’, Laura Howell, will be in attendance at the Enniskillen ComicFest, along with the distinguished and talented comic artist William Simpson.

A statement from Enniskillen ComicFest guarantees that fans will be in for a treat this weekend.

“These are just a few of the more than thirty Guest comic creators from across Ireland and the UK who will be appearing at ComicFest,” a statement from the organising committee explained.

“There will also be a special exhibition of original art by William Simpson covering his career.

“Such is the reputation ComicFest has built that many publishers now use it as an opportunity to launch new comics and books and we will have Sector 13 Comics, Timebomb Comics, Sentinel, Hibernia Comics and Shrieeek with us, all with new comics available,” they added.

Irvinestown Primary School has been collaborating with the ‘Enniskillen ComicFest’ team on the development of a special comic which has been penned by the pupils over recent weeks.

Although details haven’t been fully finalised, a range of interviews and conversations with some creative stars is scheduled to take place at ‘Blakes of the Hollow’ on Saturday, June 8.

There will also be a free Digital Art Workshop on Saturday between 11am and 12 noon.

Admission to ComicFest over the weekend in St Macartin’s Cathedral Hall is free of charge.

