Erne wrestler Love is British Senior champion

ERNE Wrestling Club had an extremely successful week which began with Darragh Love and Tomás Gormley heading to the British Senior Championships in Manchester last weekend.

Darragh made the transition to seniors seamlessly (whilst still eligible for U23 category) winning gold and bringing the title of Senior British Champion 2025 to Fermanagh!

Tomás challenged himself by stepping up age divisions also to seniors, proving himself a force to be reckoned with and only narrowly losing out on a bronze medal. He continues his preparations ahead of the U20 Freestyle European Championships where he will represent Ireland in early July.

Advertisement

At Junior level, Naoise McManus was selected from the GB performance pathway to represent Great Britain at the Under 17 European Beach Wrestling Championships in Croatia this week.

She won her initial knockout match against France to make it through to the rounds and narrowly missed out on a win by one point against the European medalist from Greece. After some further strong performances against Poland and Ukraine she finished with a ranking of seventh in Europe.

This is her first year at under 17 so no doubt there will be more successes to come.

Of course the hard work comes from the grassroots up so recognition must be given to Erne Wrestling Club’s head coach Bruce for getting them to this level.

These are massive achievements for these athletes who are also juggling university and school commitments, so keep your eye on them in the future.

Better yet, get involved with Erne Wrestling Club for some serious, top level training or just to have some fun.