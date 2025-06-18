Erne Shield provides lessons for Fermanagh Juniors

Co. Fermanagh Juniors 1 Co. Tyrone Juniors 2

FERMANAGH Junior boss Gareth McGuckin believes his side were lacking a ‘clinical touch’ up front, as a vastly improved Fermanagh side were narrowly beaten by Tyrone in their final Erne Shield match.

Alex Beacom finished from close range in the first half to give Fermanagh the lead at the break.

However, Tyrone responded in the second half with two goals late in the second half from Josh O’Donnell and Jake Mulligan to secure a comeback win.

“The difference in our performance against Tyrone compared to Armagh was night and day,” explained McGuckin.

“I feel that we had done enough to win the game as we were the better team. If we were more clinical in front of goal, we could have won the game by a couple of goals.

“But unfortunately, Tyrone demonstrated the clinical finishing that we didn’t, creating two chances and scoring two goals. That was ultimately the difference.”

Fermanagh went ahead in this encounter, with a familiar face scoring against the Red Hand County. Rio Corrigan delivered a pinpoint cross from the right that the Tyrone goalkeeper dealt with initially, only for Alex Beacom to nip in and tap home from two yards. His second goal in two games against Tyrone.

Kaden McGovern lalso had an opportunity to score in the first half after being played through one-on-one, but the goalkeeper pulled off a fine save.

Tyrone then equalised in the second half following a fine team move. A succession of passes saw the visitors move the ball from right to left, before a further quick exchange of passes on the edge of the Fermanagh box saw Josh O’Donnell get his shot off in and past the diving Cian Curran.

The Red Hand County scored what proved to be the winner soon after. A shot from inside the 18 yard box was saved initially by Curran, with Jake Mulligan advancing in and tucked home the rebound.

Despite suffering a second defeat on the day, McGuckin was encouraged by the response of his group.

“The boys reacted positively to the defeat earlier in the day. We improved from the first match against Armagh and once again showed great character. I can’t ask for anything more from them in that regard,” added McGuckin.

Co. Fermanagh Juniors 1 Co. Armagh Juniors 4

A SLUGGISH start to the tournament left Fermanagh with too much to do as they were defeated by Armagh in their opening Erne Shield fixture in Lisnaksea on Saturday.

Lukas Martin and Will Davidson scored in the opening minutes to put the visitors in control, before Ethan Connolly added a third before the break.

James Bell bagged a fourth to seal it for Armagh in the second half, despite Fermanagh showing resolve to net a late consolation goal through Aodhán McGranaghan.

“We started the game slowly and Armagh were 2-nil up after a few minutes,” reflected manager Gareth McGuckin. “This has been a bit of a ‘hoodoo’ for us, where we have gone behind early on in games and then we are playing catch up. It is something that we are working on to improve.”

Armagh’s impact on the game was immediate, scoring inside the first minute. Eoghan Mallon dribbled down the left wing before setting the ball back to Lukas Martin who bent a first time strike from 20 yards into the top right hand corner.

The Orchard County added a second minutes later. A throw-in was flicked on by Ethan Connelly towards Will Davidson, who dribbled into 18 yard box before checking past a Fermanagh defender and finishing into the bottom left corner.

A dominant first half display saw the visitors add a third before the break. Alfie Davidson drove forward from midfield and slipped a ball into Eoghan Mallon, who crossed to the back post towards Will Davidson, who headed back across goal for Ethan Connolly to head onto crossbar, before reacting quickest to score from the rebound.

Fermanagh produced a much improved second half display, but it was Armagh who added a fourth to seal victory. Josh McBride played a lofted pass for Ryan Savage to chase down the left hand side. Savage then crossed to the back post for Luke Wells to set James Bell for a first time strike into the bottom left corner.

The Ernemen did however grab a late consolation through Aodhán McGranaghan, who applied the finish after Armagh’s goalkeeper made the initial save.

McGuckin accepted that the better side won on the day.“Armagh dominated the game from start to finish, especially in the first half,” he admitted. “We were a lot better in the second period and dominated possession, but without creating many clearcut chances. Armagh were the better team on the day and deserve credit.