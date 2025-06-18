Enniskillen stands still to say farewell to Michael

HUNDREDS of mourners lined the streets of Enniskillen yesterday (Wednesday) as the town came to a standstill to remember and pay tribute to the respected and much-loved Michael Kerr.

Members of the Enniskillen Rangers Football Club and clubs from across the Fermanagh and Western Football League formed an impeccable guard of honour outside St Michael’s Church in Enniskillen before and after the Requiem Mass of the much-loved father-of-three.

Mr Kerr’s cousin, Grainne Cassidy, read a poem which recalled many of the highlights in his life, as well as detailing the love he had for his wife Donna and children Annie-Mae, Cara and Colleen.

A number of gifts were brought forward to the altar including his Enniskillen Rangers jersey, remembering the passion he had for the club, which he led to success in a glittering era.

His Leeds United jersey was also carried to the altar. Canon Peter O’Reilly recalled Mr Kerr had a great love of the club, recently enjoying a trip to Elland Road with his father, Dessie.

His passport, symbolising the love of travelling with his family, and his phone to remember how he maintained contact with his friends and teammates, were also brought forward to the altar.

Canon Peter O’Reilly remembered Mr Kerr’s compassion and love for his family and his friends.

“Michael wasn’t the kind of person who drew attention to himself,” Canon O’Reilly said.

“He was focused on you, helping you find something in yourself and if the focus was ever on him, it’s because you and not him was putting it there.”

A wave of tributes and sadness has been felt across the local footballing scene following the death of Mr Kerr, who recently confirmed he was set to take charge at Beragh Swifts.

Chairman of the Fermanagh and Western Football League, Neil Jardine, said everyone connected with the sport in the county had been left ‘deeply shocked and saddened by the news’.

“Everybody connected with the Fermanagh & Western Football League, whether it be a player, official, administrator or supporter was deeply shocked and saddened by the news that Michael Kerr had passed away at the age of 40,” Mr Jardine said in a statement.

“Michael was associated with local football for over 25 years,” Mr Jardine said. “From his time with the Fermanagh Milk Cup team, through playing spells with Enniskillen Town United, Ballinamallard United, Monaghan United and of course, Enniskillen Rangers.”

