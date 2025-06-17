Enniskillen singer Hannon confirms upcoming album

Neil Hannon, the frontman of ‘The Divine Comedy’, has confirmed that the band will be producing a new album.

ENNISKILLEN singer-songwriter Neil Hannon says the tracks on his upcoming album is “as an outlet for those feelings” he experiences in his life as he prepares for another step in his career.

The 54-year-old. who is the frontman for ‘The Divine Comedy’ group, recently confirmed the band would be releasing a new album, ‘Rainy Sunday Afternoon’, later this year, on September 19.

It will be the first release for ‘The Divine Comedy’ since their last album ‘Office Politics’ in 2019.

The Enniskillen singer-songwriter is looking forward to releasing the new music and taking another step in his impressive career, which has gone from strength to strength over the years.

“My musical output is, for better or worse, a representation of my personality. A good chunk of that personality revels in the rumbumptious; celebrates the silly,” Hannon said following the release.

Even though the band hasn’t released music lately, Hannon has been tapping into his songwriting skills, releasing ‘Charmed Life – The Best of the Divine Comedy’ album back in 2022.

The songwriter was also tasked with producing the music for the hit movie ‘Wonka’. a musical fantasy film which followed the life of a young ‘Willy Wonka’, played by Timothée Chalamet.

