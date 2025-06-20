Enniskillen mourns death of businesswoman Kathleen

THE Enniskillen community has been left deeply saddened following the death of Kathleen McHugh, a respected businesswoman, who was remembered as having “a smile for everyone”.

Formerly of Ashwoods Road in Enniskillen, Mrs McHugh passed away peacefully on Wednesday.

She was one of three children born to James and Margaret Carleton. She enjoyed a close family relationship and a fun-filled childhood with her parents and her two siblings John and Joe.

Advertisement

Mrs McHugh was married to the late John McHugh for 65 years, where they formed a strong clothing business in East Bridge Street in Enniskillen, catering for a number of the community.

“Kathleen’s marriage to John was a partnership built on love and mutual support and their 65 years together were a blessing to all who knew them,” celebrant, Fr Raymond Donnelly, recalled.

“Together they formed a loyal customer base and a thriving business, forming great friendships over the years with many families within the business community at that time.

“Kathleen took a great interest in parents and their children and their progress through school each year as they renewed their school uniforms,” added Fr Donnelly at her Requiem Mass.

Mrs McHugh took pride in her family and her home, with a love for her garden and flowers.

Renowned for her style and glamour, Mrs McHugh kept up to date with current affairs. She was a regular reader of ‘The Irish News’ newspaper, where she shared her knowledge with her family.

Faith played an important role in her life, regularly attending Mass at St Michael’s Parish Church.

Advertisement

“Many will recall Kathleen’s kind and polite nature,” remembered Fr Donnelly.

“She was a person who had a smile for everyone and a great respect for people and who was deeply respected in our community in Enniskillen.”

She is survived by her sons Seamus (Breda) and Sean (Tina), daughter Marie and brother Jim.

She is predeceased by her husband John and her brother Joe.

Following her Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Parish Church in Enniskillen on Saturday, she was interred in Cross Cemetery.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition