Enniskillen man jailed for attack on off-duty doctor

AN Enniskillen man has been jailed for six months for an assault on an off-duty doctor that left a “significant impact” on his life.

Billy Joe White (28), from Sycamore Drive, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) to a doctor in Enniskillen on February 2023, during his recent appearance at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that White became aggressive towards an off-duty doctor who was still wearing his scrubs while in a kebab shop in Enniskillen, telling him he was “f***ing lying.”

White slapped the man on the back and punched him to the face, in an uppercut style, resulting in a fractured jaw, with the individual off work for 17 days as a result of his injury.

In a victim impact statement, the doctor said he has experienced anxiety following the incident.

White’s defence counsel, barrister Ciaran Roddy, said he did not “doubt the significant effect on the injured party,” pointing out the attack occurred while White was under the influence of alcohol.

He added that White, who has a criminal record and was in custody between October 2025 and February 2025, has ‘struggled to retain sobriety’ which was a factor in the attack.

District judge, Alana McSorley, said the attack has left a “significant impact on the injured party,” also adding that White was in breach of his suspended sentence at the time of the incident.

White was sentenced to six months in custody.