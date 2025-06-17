Enniskillen man denies criminal damage charges

AN ENNISKILLEN man is to contest a number of charges from an alleged incident last year.

Kieran Joseph Redmond (37) from Sligo Road, Enniskillen is charged with threatening to destroy a house, damaging a car, and damaging a G4S electronic tag.

There are also motoring offences including driving without insurance and having no MoT.

When the case first came before Enniskillen Magistrates Court a police officer explained shortly before 10.30 on the morning in question a woman reported that her Ford Fiesta had been rammed in her driveway by a white BMW.

She was alerted to “loud revving” outside her home and saw the BMW with two males inside. On approaching the driver, who it is believed was Redmond, she asked him to move his car and he said he wanted to see her son.

She went inside and contacted police but, in the process, heard the BMW ramming the rear of her parked car, then rev the engine and blow the horn. It then reversed and drove off toward Enniskillen.

It further emerged the person Redmond was allegedly looking for had received a Snapchat message demanding £100 for a cocaine debt and for every hour this went unpaid the cost would go up £100. The message stated if this was not paid the house would be burned down.

Another sibling told police he received a Facebook message the previous night from an account named Kieran Red stating, “Tell your lying b*****d little brother to ring me.”

Meanwhile a police patrol spotted the BMW being driven by Redmond. They briefly lost sight, but it was later found abandoned in a park, and the occupants had made off.

Redmond however was detained and while in custody, officers were made aware Redmond had removed his G4S tag which was a condition of High Court bail in the home invasion matter.

The charges were, he claimed, “all lies” except for the G4S tag which Redmond had apparently informed police he was removing while in his cell.

While bail was initially refused he was later released.

At the most recent sitting a defence solicitor advised all charges are denied. District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Redmond on continuing bail to return to court on June 23 when a contest date is to be fixed.

