Enniskillen man avoids prison for assault on woman

AN ENNISKILLEN man has received a suspended sentence for an assault on a woman.

Thomas Collins (24), of Yoan Road in Enniskillen, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court for a charge of common assault against a female, with the offence taking place in February 2025.

District Judge, Alana McSorley, sentenced Mr Collins to five months, suspended for three years.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007