Enniskillen man avoids prison for assault on woman

Posted: 10:27 am June 10, 2025

AN ENNISKILLEN man has received a suspended sentence for an assault on a woman.
Thomas Collins (24), of Yoan Road in Enniskillen, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court for a charge of common assault against a female, with the offence taking place in February 2025.
District Judge, Alana McSorley, sentenced Mr Collins to five months, suspended for three years.

