Enniskillen Halloween fireworks controversy reignites

THE controversy over Enniskillen’s Halloween fireworks display lit up the Council chamber once again last week, as local representatives pushed to get the event back on the local agenda.

However, despite their efforts, councillors have been told that, because members had previously voted against restoring the annual celebration during the rates-setting meeting earlier this year, it will be September before the matter can be properly revisited.

It will be six years this October since the Council last hosted its festive firework display – which attracted thousands from across Fermanagh and beyond – at Enniskillen Castle. With the event cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Council simply never brought the celebration back.

Last year, noting the extreme disappointment of local families and businesses, Enniskillen BID teamed up with Encirc to bring the display back to the people.

At last week’s Council regeneration and community committee meeting, Cllr Victor Warrington, pictured below, called on the Council to step up again this year.

“Last year in Enniskillen the fireworks were provided by a private company which obviously was their choice and it was most appreciated. Unfortunately, Omagh didn’t have the same facility for any fireworks, so there was a problem straight away,” said Cllr Warrington.

He asked for officials to prepared a report for the next meeting around the possibility of the council running the fireworks again in both towns as, “This is certainly something that has caused a lot of debate and conversation with our people over the last couple of years. I would like to have this investigated.”

Director of Community and Wellbeing John Boyle said while there was no difficulty preparing a report, the matter cannot be revisited it has to be outside six months of the decision, meaning it would be no action could be taken before September – one month before the hoped-for Halloween festivities.

He stressed, “This was discussed at the Rates Estimates and it was decided that we would not invest in a fireworks display in 2025. However we do provide sponsorship in Enniskillen to bid for Halloween town centre animation in the region of £6000. There are also programs at the Strule Arts Centre and at there is themed programming at the castle. We certainly would welcome working with Omagh Chamber as we did similarly with Enniskillen.”

But Councillor Warrington felt there was no issue in obtaining a report sooner rather that later as: “If there is to be a change of plans, September obviously is going to be too late because we’ll be hit with the same problem of no time to organise anything. A report for the next (Regeneration and Community) committee meeting will leave us more prepared.”

