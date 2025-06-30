Enniskillen Golf Club holds successful Captain’s Day

It was Captain Stevie Gault’s turn to have a fabulous day last Saturday at Enniskillen Golf Club. The sun shone as he hosted his big day. The clubhouse and course were bustling with excitement, with members and guests gathered to celebrate.

There was the usual anticipation to see who could pull out the stops on the day. The background preparations by all the willing volunteers had all been completed. The function room with its hint of delicate pink was ready for the occasion.

There was a willing team of volunteers on hand, to serve the selection of light bites and sweet stuff (even for the gluten frees) provided by members, to Stevie’s guests. 141 players took part with many of Stevie’s friends from past years returning to help his celebrate his day. His chosen charity was Northern Ireland Versus Arthritis supporting people with this condition.

Raymond Miller was at hand both day and night with his camera at the ready capturing memories for Stevie. The course was in pristine condition due to the greens staff and ever willing team of volunteers. There was a little assistance from the pair of robotic lawnmowers who snooped about to make sure all was in order. The good weather and course conditions left the opportunity for good scores and our players did not disappoint.

Teddy McKinley took the Past Captain’s salver and charmed the audience with his witticisms in his speech. Gus Wilson and Andy Vernor took the visitors prizes with 37 and 35 points respectively. Nearest the pin on 3rd and 14th went to Ryan Milligan and Andy Vernor. Stevie’s own version of the ‘senior’ prize went to Jim O’Kane with nett 70.

Frank McGowan got a big cheer when picking up the EGGS prize. Frankie Bannon and Martin Trainor took front and back 9s. Jim McCourt took fourth spot with nett 68. Micheal (Ellesse) Keys kept his phone at bay and focused well to take the gross prize. Bill Robinson’s time at the clubhouse is starting to reap benefits, he took third spot on countback.

Runner up went to Ryan Milligan one of our relatively new members. The winner of Steven Gault’s Captains prize for 2025 was a very popular winner in Jason Loane. Jason made a very modest and heartfelt speech and was obviously thrilled to win Stevie’s prize. In a gesture of humility, Jason donated his prize to be raffled at a future date for Stevie’s charity.

Following the evening meal speeches and prizegiving, music was provided in the Coole bar by Eddie McCaffrey.