Emergency Services attend collision in Fermanagh

Posted: 7:19 pm June 24, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

“NO serious injuries” have been reported after the Emergency Services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision which occurred in the Main Street area of Irvinestown today (Tuesday).

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” a spokesperson for the Police said in a statement.

“At this time, no serious injuries are being reported.”

There are no further details available.

