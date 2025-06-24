Emergency Services attend collision in Fermanagh

“NO serious injuries” have been reported after the Emergency Services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision which occurred in the Main Street area of Irvinestown today (Tuesday).
“Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” a spokesperson for the Police said in a statement.
“At this time, no serious injuries are being reported.”
There are no further details available.
Posted: 7:19 pm June 24, 2025